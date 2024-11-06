McDonald's just launched a spicy version of one of its most popular menu items

One of McDonald's most popular menu items is about to get spicier -- at least in some cities.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets are set to return to McDonald's menus in select local markets, the company confirmed to NBC Chicago.

The news from the Chicago-based burger chain came after rumors on social media claimed the nuggets -- which have popped up on menus nationwide several times since 2020 -- were set to come back for a limited time.

The nuggets, McDonald's said, are breaded in a "crispy tempura coating," spiced with a blend of cayenne and chili pepper, McDonald's said.

According to the burger chain, the spicy version brings an "extra kick of heat" to the classic and beloved traditional Chicken McNugget.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

But not all restaurants will carry them, McDonald's said.

The nuggets, which hit menus Nov. 4, will only be sold in participating local markets, McDonald's said, "including but not limited to Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Memphis, New York and more."

The nuggets also come on the heels of McDonald's new Chicken Big Mac, which some say tastes like a "giant chicken nugget." Earlier this week, McDonald's confirmed it had launched new Mario Kart Happy Meals.