Food & Drink

McDonald's just launched a spicy version of one of its most popular menu items

The spicy version of the long-beloved Chicken McNuggets come on the heels of McDonald's latest chicken creation, the new Chicken Big Mac

By Frances Swidler

A McDonald's store.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

One of McDonald's most popular menu items is about to get spicier -- at least in some cities.

Spicy Chicken McNuggets are set to return to McDonald's menus in select local markets, the company confirmed to NBC Chicago.

The news from the Chicago-based burger chain came after rumors on social media claimed the nuggets -- which have popped up on menus nationwide several times since 2020 -- were set to come back for a limited time.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The nuggets, McDonald's said, are breaded in a "crispy tempura coating," spiced with a blend of cayenne and chili pepper, McDonald's said.

According to the burger chain, the spicy version brings an "extra kick of heat" to the classic and beloved traditional Chicken McNugget.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

But not all restaurants will carry them, McDonald's said.

Food & Drink Oct 31

McDonald's may finally have a fix for its broken ice cream machine epidemic

Lawsuits Oct 30

McDonald's faces proposed class action lawsuit over E. coli outbreak

The nuggets, which hit menus Nov. 4, will only be sold in participating local markets, McDonald's said, "including but not limited to Phoenix, Dallas, Houston, Memphis, New York and more."

The nuggets also come on the heels of McDonald's new Chicken Big Mac, which some say tastes like a "giant chicken nugget." Earlier this week, McDonald's confirmed it had launched new Mario Kart Happy Meals.

This article tagged under:

Food & DrinkMcDonald’s
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us