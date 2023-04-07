Malibu Barbie-Inspired Pop-Up Is Coming to NYC This Spring

Malibu will meet the Big Apple soon -- all thanks to a one-of-a-kind Barbie pop-up cafe.

The Malibu Barbe Cafe: New York City will kick off May 17 and run through Sept. 15, according to TimeOut website.

The pop-up comes in time for the highly anticipated "Barbie" movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling.

The cafe will transport guests to 1970s Malibu California, complete with a Barbie-sque color scheme, beach motifs and retro decor. There will be immersive spaces and photo ops inspired the icon herself, Malibu Barbie. There will even be a life-size Barbie Box to show off your best pose in a Instagrammable-worthy photo.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

The cafe itself will be a fast-casual, family-friendly restaurant experience featuring, among other menu choices, Pacific Paradise Pancakes, West Coast Wave Wedge Salad, and a California Dreamin' Club Sandwich. Desserts and a variety of drinks will also be available.

Prices will start at $35 for kids, $50 for adults -- with every ticket purchase including a reserved seat, guaranteed window of time to dine, and choice of entree and side item.

To join the waitlist, click here.