Love Fall Foliage? NY Is Offering a Free Shuttle Service Starting This Weekend

Trying to figure out how you can get to the best fall foliage spots in New York without breaking the bank? Look no further.

The Empire State is offering a free shuttle to the Adirondacks starting this weekend in North Hudson, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced.

Shuttles will run the first two weekends in October from the Frontier Town Gateway to the Giant Mountain, Roaring Brook Falls and Rooster Comb trailheads, as well as the Marcy Field Parking Area.

The fall foliage shuttle stops at the same drop-off locations as the Route 73 Hiker Shuttle from Marcy Field. It'll run on a loop Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, and Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, Oct. 8-10, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dogs are not permitted. Each shuttle can accommodate 20 riders and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The shuttle offers hikers the opportunity to experience fall foliage from its best vantage point -- on the trail -- without the hassle of driving to and parking at busy trailheads. It's one of many initiatives being deployed in the Adirondacks and Catskills this year to help protect public safety and promote sustainable recreation, the state says.

The fall foliage shuttle program is an expansion of the Route 73 Hiker Shuttle program first piloted in 2021, which provides a no-cost option for hikers unable to find parking at their desired trailhead or who just want to make things easier. No reservations are needed. Stewards are stationed at Marcy Field to help hikers navigate the shuttle system. Learn more about the shuttle program and find a route map and shuttle schedule on the DEC website.

"The most beautiful fall foliage in the world is right here in our state, and New Yorkers deserve to take in the scenery in a safe and convenient way," Hochul, a Democrat, said. "To ensure the safety of residents and visitors in the Adirondacks, New York and our many local partners are launching a new October shuttle that will help prevent congestion along crowded corridors in the High Peaks and continue to provide a quality outdoors experience this foliage season."