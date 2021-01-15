Largest NYC Restaurant Week Ever Will Feature Take-Out Only Menu

What to Know Restaurant Week is set to return to the Big Apple as a take-out only event with more than 500 participating restaurants across the five boroughs -- making it the largest NYC Restaurant Week ever.

Restaurant Week is set to return to the Big Apple as a take-out only event with more than 500 participating restaurants across the five boroughs -- making it the largest NYC Restaurant Week ever.

This upcoming NYC & Company’s NYC Restaurant Week will host a special iteration of the gastronomic event. "NYC Restaurant Week To Go" was created with the goal to stimulate the local restaurant industry at a time when the hospitality industry has taken a massive blow due to the ongoing pandemic.

"NYC Restaurant Week To Go" will kick off Jan. 25 and run through Jan. 31, at more than 500 eateries across all five boroughs, including from fine dining to casual eateries.

Participating restaurants will provide an entrée and at least one side for lunch and/or dinner for the price of $20.21.

Some of the restaurants that have already signed up to participate include:

Red Rooster

Sylvias

Mercado Little Spain

Bar Boulud

RedFarm

Sweet Chili

Union Square Café

Blue Smoke

Gramercy Tavern

The full list of participating restaurants will be released next week.