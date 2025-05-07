Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts on Wednesday — no purchase necessary

Whether you were a Real ID early adopter or you haven’t started the paperwork yet, Krispy Kreme is cooking up a sweet offer for all customers as the deadline approaches this week.

Known for its frequent freebies, the doughnut chain’s latest promotion comes with no strings attached, which should serve as welcome news to U.S. residents since the Real ID Act just made traveling a bit more complicated.

Ready to sink your teeth into the delicious deal? Here’s everything you need to know.

What is Krispy Kreme’s Real ID deal?

On Wednesday, May 7, all Krispy Kreme customers can get one free Original Glazed Doughnut in-store or at the drive-thru at participating shops.

The offer is limited to one free doughnut per customer and there’s no purchase necessary. The best part? You don’t have to show an ID to score the freebie.

“The DMV can be stressful enough in normal times, but we know May 7 is going to be ‘next level’ stress for many Americans trying to get their REAL ID,” Krispy Kreme chief growth officer Dave Skena said in a statement. “So, we’re going to keep this simple. Come by on May 7 and have a free Original Glazed doughnut on us, no REAL ID — or any ID — required.”

What’s all this fuss about the Real ID anyway?

Starting May 7, the Real ID Act will be enforced. This means U.S. travelers will need to show a Real ID or an approved alternative form of identification to TSA agents while going through the security checkpoint at U.S. airports.

Per the Real ID Act, the Real ID is a state-issued identification card or driver’s license that must meet certain security standards. Children under 18 are not required to show identification while traveling when they’re with an adult.

