Fourth of July

Your guide to Fourth of July celebrations in NYC, NJ
How to score FREE tickets for Macy's 4th of July fireworks show over Hudson River

By Tom Shea

Looking to get an up-close view of the iconic Macy's 4th of July fireworks show over the Hudson River this year? New York City may have just the ticket.

Mayor Eric Adams announced that 10,000 free tickets will be available to the public on Wednesday, June 26 at 10 a.m. The tickets, which will be distributed on a first-come, first-serve basis, will allow people to view the fireworks show from Pier 45 or Pier 84 on the West Side.

Those interested in getting tickets will be limited to two per person.

“While all New Yorkers will be able to take part in the illumination of our sky at the Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks, our administration is making sure that 10,000 lucky New Yorkers have an opportunity to enjoy the show with a front row seat,” Mayor Adams said in a press release. “We’re making sure everyone has a fair shot at attending one of the city’s most exciting and iconic events. I look forward to joining the thousands of viewers celebrating America’s birthday right here in the Big Apple.”

More information about the tickets is available here.

It will be the first time in more than a decade that the Macy's fireworks show will be on the Hudson River rather than the East River, and will be visible all along the West Side Highway for all (even if you're unable to snag a ticket).

Here is a list of entry points the public will be able to use in order to access the viewing area:

Manhattan —

  • Christopher Street and Washington Street
  • West 11th Street and Washington Street
  • West 12th Street and Washington Street
  • West 29th Street and 11th Avenue
  • West 40th Street and 11th Avenue
  • West 41st Street and 11th Avenue

Hoboken —

  • Pier A Park
  • Maxwell Place Park
  • Stevens Park
  • Elysian Park

The Macy's 4th of July Fireworks has been a tradition since 1976. This year’s display will feature thousands of shells and an array of effects from barges positioned along the Hudson River with viewing points in Manhattan between West 14th and West 34th streets and in New Jersey, according to organizers. The extravaganza will not only feature a dynamic display of fireworks lighting up the sky, but also a curated musical score presented alongside live performances. The event will air on NBC.

CORRECTION (6/25/2024; 9:48 a.m.ET): A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the date tickets will be available. Tickets will go live on Wednesday, June 26 at 10 a.m. on a first-come, first-serve basis.

