NYC and NJ road closures for Macy's 4th of July fireworks: What to know

With the Macy's 4th of July Fireworks show returning to the Hudson River for the first time in more than a decade, there will be significant traffic changes that the west side of Manhattan and parts of New Jersey haven't dealt with in some time.

On the west side of the river, Hudson County posted a helpful interactive map showing the times roads along and near the Hudson will be closed. It also nots the locations of the fireworks barges. Click here to see the interactive map.

Here's a breakdown of what to look out for in Manhattan, part of Brooklyn, and the New Jersey spots along the water where crowds are sure to gather: Hoboken, Weehawken and Jersey City.

New York City

In Manhattan, many streets on the west side between Spring Street and West 46th Street face closure by police. Here's a full list from the NYPD:

Joe DiMaggio Highway/ Westside Highway /West Street /12th Avenue/11th Avenue between Spring Street and West 46th Street

Clarkson Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

Christopher Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

Charles Street between West Street and Washington Street

West 11th Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

West 12th Street between West Street and Greenwich Street

West 13th Street between West Street /11th Avenue and Washington Street

West 15th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 17th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 20th Street between West Street/11th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 22nd Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 24th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11thAvenue

West 26th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

West 29th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 34th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

West 40th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 10th Avenue

West 41st Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

West 44th Street between West Street/12th Avenue and 11th Avenue

11th Avenue between West 22nd Street and West 46th Street

Elsewhere in the city, there will be road closures in place for the Coney Island fireworks display at night as well. Police said the area from the boardwalk to Surf Avenue between West 10th Street and West 21st Street will be closed.

Earlier in the day, there will also be roads closed for the Nathan's Famous July 4th Hot Dog Eating Contest — even with Joey Chestnut not competing this year. Those roads include:

Stillwell Avenue between Surf Avenue and Bowery Street

Bowery Street between Stillwell Avenue and West 15th Street

Surf Avenue between West 15th Street and West 12th Street

West 15th Street between Surf Avenue and Bowery Street

Hoboken

With the fireworks set to go off on the water between West 14th Street and West 34th Street in Manhattan, many will be heading across the Hudson to New Jersey in order to get an up-close view — and Hoboken may have the closest-up view there is.

As a result, the town announced multiple street closures set to go into effect throughout the day on July 4. Starting at midnight, Sinatra Drive will be closed from Fourth Street to 11th Street.

Then at 2 p.m., more streets are set to be closed:

Hudson Place from River Street to Warrington Plaza

Sinatra Drive from Newark Street to Fourth Street and 11th Street to 15th Street

Sinatra Drive North from Sinatra Drive to 14th Street and through Shipyard Lane (Garage/Resident Access Only)

Newark Street from River Street to Sinatra Drive

First Street from River Street to Sinatra Drive (Garage/Resident Access Only)

Second Street from River Street to Sinatra Drive (Garage/Resident Access Only)

Third Street from River Street to Sinatra Drive (Garage/Resident Access Only)

Fifth Street from Hudson Street to Sinatra Drive

Once it gets closer to the time when the fireworks will be going off (after 9 p.m.), the final street closures will take effect:

Third Street from Garden Street to Washington Street

16th Street from Willow Avenue to Park Avenue

Court Street from Second Street to Fourth Street

There will also be parking bans in effect as well, with some starting at 11 p.m. Wednesday and most going back to normal at 11 p.m. Thursday. Here's a look at the parking restrictions, according to the city:

Sinatra Drive from Fourth Street to 11th Street (parking banned on both sides through 8 a.m. Friday)

Sinatra Drive (both sides) from Newark Street to Fourth Street

Hudson Street from Hudson Place to Observer Highway

Hudson Street from First Street to Second Street (on both sides until 8 a.m. Friday)

Hudson Place (both sides) from River Street to Warrington Plaza

West side of Willow Avenue from 11th Street to Fourth Street

Clinton Street (both sides) from Seventh Street to Eighth Streets

South side of Fourth Street from River Street to Willow Avenue

Fifth Street (both sides) from Hudson Street to Sinatra Drive

North side of 14th Street from Sinatra Drive to Park Avenue

Weehawken

Mayor Richard Turner said that roads in the township could close as early as 4 p.m. depending on traffic and pedestrians. Even those who live on a closed road may not be guaranteed access.

In particular, the closures will impact the following roads:

JFK Boulevard East

Hamilton Avenue

Port imperial Boulevard

Waterfront Terrace

There will be no parking on the cliff side of JFK Boulevard East, while only vehicles with valid resident parking authority stickers will be allowed to park on the other side. There will be no parking allowed on Hamilton Avenue.

In addition to the road closures, all Weehawken parks and the pool complex will close at 2 p.m.

The Macy's Fireworks display is coming back to the Hudson River this July 4th! Please be alert of no parking restrictions and road closures. Have a safe & Happy 4th of July!https://t.co/OZLrJ22GJc pic.twitter.com/ryq3hIOSfX — Weehawken NJ (@weehawkennj) June 29, 2024

Jersey City

Much of downtown Jersey City and the Newport section will have road closures in effect for the July Fourth holiday. Here's a breakdown"

Streets closed starting at 8 a.m.

Montgomery St from Exchange Place to Marin Blvd.

Warren Street from York to Columbus Drive

Washington Street from York to Columbus Drive

Greene Street from York to Columbus Drive

Montgomery Street at Hudson Street (both directions)

Streets closed starting at 10 a.m.

Montgomery St from Marin Blvd. to Barrow

Grand Street from Jersey to Hudson- resident only/ID required

Greene Street- Between Bay St. & Columbus Drive

Morgan St- Between Washington St & Greene St.

Pearl St – Between Greene St & Washington St

Washington St – Between Morgan & Columbus Drive

Columbus Drive from Exchange Place to Marin Blvd

York Street from the Hudson River Walkway to Marin

Hudson Street from 2nd St to York St

Greene Street from Bay St to York St

Washington St from Morgan St to York St

Warren Street from Steuben to York

2nd Street at Washington St (eastbound)

Streets closed starting at Noon

Jersey Ave at Audrey Zapp Drive closed to Northbound traffic

Streets closed starting at 4 p.m.

Washington Blvd at Park Lane South- Closed to eastbound vehicles without residential ID

Washington Blvd at Park Lane North- Closed to eastbound vehicles without residential ID

Washington Blvd at Newport Pkwy - Closed to eastbound vehicles without residential ID

There will also be parking restrictions in place for the day, lasting until 1 a.m. Friday unless otherwise noted: