Here's the Star-Studded Lineup for Macy's July 4 NYC Show — and More Info

Fireworks will fly high above the East River once again on Monday when the 46th annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular takes over New York City skies -- and now we know the full slate of performers expected to entertain us all night long.

The event will air on NBC and stream on Peacock from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET on Monday, July 4. An encore presentation will follow. You may want to see both.

Chart-toppers 5 Seconds of Summer, Brett Eldredge, Carly Pearce, and Pitbull with Filmore will light up the stage ahead of the iconic fireworks display. Lin-Manuel Miranda, James Monroe Iglehart, Kaila Mullady, Dizzy Senze and Anthony Veneziale from the cast of Freestyle Love Supreme will unite for a special performance.

Broadway’s “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” cast members Jacqueline B. Arnold, Jessica Lee Goldyn, Tasia Jungbauer and Jeigh Madjus will also take the stage. In addition, celebrity chef and barbecue expert Chef David Rose will join the evening.

"TODAY" anchors Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer will co-host for the second time.

The signature jaw-dropping pyrotechnic salute to America will feature a barrage of dazzling shells and effects that will captivate spectators live and on television from coast to coast. This year’s revelry will launch more than 48,000 shells and effects from five barges positioned between 23rd Street and 42nd Street on the East River with prime viewing from three boroughs in New York City.

Showcased to a medley of “My Country Tis of Thee” and “America the Beautiful,” sung by Joaquina Kalukango, the Tony Award-winning star of the Broadway musical “Paradise Square,” thousands of golden-hued shells will create a dramatic cascade effect stretching for more than a mile across the East River.

Each year, as part of NBC's “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks” broadcast, everyday heroes and celebrity guests share their inspirational stories about what it means to live in the United States in a series of segments called “The American Spirit.”

This year Craig Ferguson, Padma Lakshmi, Paulina Porizkova and Wolfgang Puck will participate.

With New York on the cusp of fully reopening, this 4th of July is shaping up to be quite a celebration in the city.