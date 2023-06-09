He found a bagel shop's location based on a video. The skill has made him TikTok famous.

A TikToker is being praised for uncovering the address of a Manhattan bagel shop that serves a bagel described by a different online user as the "greatest sandwich I’ve ever had."

Trevor Rainbolt has become famous on social media for his ability to pinpoint precise locations of where images were taken, even if the images are obscure or show very few clues.

He went viral Thursday after sharing a video on Twitter in which he identified the location of a bagel that a fellow internet user had shown off in a video without sharing where it was from.

Rainbolt identified not only the address of the shop (New York City’s Bagel Market) but also the type of sandwich and where the original poster was seated in the video.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.