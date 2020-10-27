Halloween 2020 May Look Different, But ‘Spooktacular' Events Are Still Taking Place

What to Know Like a lot of things during recent months, Halloween is going to look and feel different than in years past, but that doesn't mean there aren't events taking place throughout the tri-state with COVID-19 safety in mind!

Events from socially distant outdoors cinema screenings and non-contact trick-or treating to pumpkin paths, take a look at some of the events taking place in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut that celebrate Halloween.

If you are planning on taking part in any of the events, remember to visit their respective websites beforehand to know their COVID-19 safety precaution guidelines and rules.

Like a lot of things during recent months, Halloween is going to look and feel different than in years past, but that doesn't mean there aren't events taking place throughout the tri-state with COVID-19 safety in mind!

Events from socially distant outdoors cinema screenings and non-contact trick-or treating to pumpkin paths, take a look at some of the events taking place in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut that celebrate Halloween.

If you are planning on taking part in any of the events, remember to visit their respective websites beforehand to know their COVID-19 safety precaution guidelines and rules.

NEW YORK

THE ALLIANCE FOR CONEY ISLAND HOST VIRTUAL HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST

In lieu of the beloved in-person tradition of the annual Halloween costume contest and parade which has been canceled due to restrictions put in place by Covid-19, the Alliance for Coney Island launched a virtual version Thursday, which will run through Oct. 28.

Children and adults are invited to dress in their Halloween best and submit photos here. Participants and fans of Coney Island can then cast their votes for their favorite costume by Halloween night 11:59 p.m. The top 3 highest rated photos will receive a prize for the 2021 season. Winners will be announced Nov. 2.

GREAT PUMPKIN PATH AT THE NEW YORK BOTANICAL GARDEN

The New York Botanical Garden has been celebrating autumn with the Great Pumpkin Path, which kicked off earlier this month. However, on Saturday, gigantic pumpkins, some of which are the largest in the world, will arrive at NYBG where they will be on display through Nov. 1.

These humongous pumpkins, some weighing more than 2,000 pounds, have been nurtured and brought to the Garden in collaboration with the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth.

Visitors to the NYBG must adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines. The new, limited timed-entry ticketing system staggers visitors’ arrivals, promotes social distancing and prevents crowding in high-traffic areas. Advance purchase of timed tickets is required. Visitors who do not purchase advance tickets will not be guaranteed admission. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

LITTLE BUDDIES HOST VIRTUAL HALLOWEEN PARTY FOR KIDS

Little Buddies is hosting a free virtual Halloween party Oct. 30 at 4:15 p.m. You don’t have to miss out this year, as they bring you some fun spooky, spidery entertainment right at home. Kids can put on their costumes and experience 45 minutes of music, art, dancing and even a costume parade. There are only 100 slots. For more information, click here.

VIRTUAL VILLAGE HALLOWEEN PARADE

Due to Covid-19 the beloved annual New York's Village Halloween Parade is canceled this year, but you can still participate by watching it online...albeit with a twist. In its place, the organization that brings the Village Halloween Parade to fruition will host the first-ever Miniature Halloween Parade, which will feature the mask and puppet work of 30 artists from the history of New York’s Village Halloween Parade. A link to the video will be posted on the VHP website on Halloween Day. For more information you can check out their website at www.halloween-nyc.com

HALLOWEEN AT BROOKLYN’S CHILDREN MUSEUM (Brooklyn)

A COVID safe “tricky treat” will take on at the Brooklyn Children’s Museum Oct. 31. The event will allow for trick-or-treating in the museum's exhibits, meeting animal friends, a costume parade, and creating art prints using apples and pumpkins. To pre-purchase tickets, click here. Tickets are also available for Día de los Muertos on Nov. 1. Because of restricted capacity in the Museum there are limited tickets on sale.

HUDSON YARDS TO HOST SOCIALLY DISTANT SCAVENGER HUNT (Manhattan)

A specially crafted scavenger hunt is set to arrive at New York’s Hudson Yards just in time for Halloween, giving trick-or-treaters a safe option full of family fun and frights in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. It’s an interactive outdoor and indoor event where families are given a map to search the mall for clues at different stations, each station carrying a trick or a treat.

Some spots have actors, but there is no physical interaction – even when it comes to collecting the sweets, which are individually wrapped and shared through capsules.

At each location, there is an 8-foot door that reveals a letter. Collect all the letters, and the last stop is unveiled as the final mystery destination.

Tickets are $30 each and are available online here. Those interested in having some scary fun can participate from Oct. 25 through Nov. 1 from 12 to 7 p.m.

WESTFIELD WORLD TRADE CENTER OCULUS OUTDOORS (Manhattan)

Oculus Outdoors is having an all month-long celebration of fall – featuring food, fun, and entertainment all under the majestic wings of the Oculus. They have outdoor movies with some Halloween haunts. So grab a friend (and your mask) and explore the fall festivities downtown. For more information, click here.

New Jersey

ASBURY PARK’S HAUNTED HOTEL (Asbury Park)

The Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel will turn into a "haunted hotel" from Oct. 23 to Nov. 1. The hotel will feature 13 rooms of "haunted" fun. The event is adult only, meaning only those 21 years and older can attend. To find out more information, or read up on the VIP packages available, click here.

CONNECTICUT

LYMAN ORCHARDS CORN MAZE (Middlefield)

If you want to wander through a haunted maze on Halloween, you are just in luck. Visitors participating in the Lyman Orchards Corn Maze on Oct. 31 will be met with unexpected spooky surprises.

Tickets are $25 each. Additional information, click here.



