This ice cream news is sure to be a "Graham Slam" for Philadelphia Phillies fans.

After a five-year hiatus, Turkey Hill is bringing back former Citizens Bank Park favorite Graham Slam ice cream to store shelves, the Pennsylvania-based dairy announced Tuesday morning.

"You asked and we stepped up to the plate! Turkey Hill’s most requested flavor of all time, Graham Slam, is back!" Turkey Hill posted to Instagram.

No word yet if you will be able to get the ice cream -- featuring chocolate marshmallow cups and a graham swirl -- scooped into a helmet cup at Phillies' home games anytime soon. We asked the Phillies to find out, but have yet to hear back.

However, the dairy is giving fans a chance to step up to the plate to appreciate the new, limited-edition, iteration of what Turkey Hill calls an "All-Time Favorite."

On Tuesday, Turkey Hill released a microsite where fans can put their baseball knowledge to the test by answering four questions with a chance to win a prize pack.

Now, who has spoon ready?