The Girl Scouts are discontinuing two beloved cookie flavors in 2025

Girl Scouts cookie fans only have another year to stock up on two popular flavors before they’re discontinued.

That’s right, cookie lovers: Girls Scouts of the USA (GSUSA) just revealed that the S’mores and Toast-Yay! flavors will be disappearing into the vault of retired Girl Scout Cookies next year.

S’mores cookies were introduced in 2017, while Toast-Yay! cookies made their debut in 2021.

Per a spokesperson for the organization, this marks the first time GSUSA has announced that a flavor is being discontinued ahead of time to give customers the chance to stock up on their favorite cookie. It remains to be seen whether a black market-like resale market will emerge like it did when Raspberry Rally was discontinued in 2023.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Luckily, cookie lovers can find S’mores and Toast-Yay! cookies throughout 2025 while supplies last, with availability varying by location. Both flavors are available to purchase in person at cookie booths or online via local Girl Scouts across the country.

The news comes as GSUSA officially kicks off its 2025 Girl Scout Cookie season on Jan. 7.

Curious to know what other flavors are available this year and how to purchase them? We’re breaking down everything you need to know.

Which Girl Scout Cookie flavors are available for 2025?

In addition to S’mores and Toast-Yay! (for their final run), many other Girl Scout Cookie flavors are also up for grabs in 2025, including the following varieties:

Thin Mints

Samoas/Caramel deLites

Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs

Adventurefuls

Caramel Chocolate Chip

Lemonades

Lemon-Ups

Toffee-tastic

Trefoils

Peanut Butter Sandwich/Do-si-dos

Where can I purchase Girl Scout Cookies?

There are multiple ways to get your cookie fix, including the following:

Contact a registered Girl Scout to see if she’s selling cookies.

Use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder or contact your local council to locate an upcoming cookie booth.

Order cookies to be shipped to your home with the Girl Scout Cookie Finder starting Feb. 21.

How long does Girl Scout Cookie season last?

The 2025 Girl Scout Cookie season will run from January through April, with timing potentially varying by location.

During cookie season, Girl Scouts earn life skills and badges while selling the organization’s popular treats, with all proceeds going to local councils and troops.

“Girl Scout Cookie season is about so much more than selling the iconic cookies people know and love,” GSUSA chief revenue officer Wendy Lou said in a statement. “The funds girls earn throughout the season directly power girls’ journeys in leadership, entrepreneurship and community building. The sweet success of each sale is a testament to how much girls can change the world when they put their minds to it.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: