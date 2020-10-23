Gigantic Pumpkins to Go on Display at NY Botanical Garden Ahead of Halloween

What to Know The New York Botanical Garden has been celebrating autumn with the Great Pumpkin Path, which kicked off earlier this month.

Ghouls and goblins and great pumpkins -- oh my!

The New York Botanical Garden has been celebrating autumn with the Great Pumpkin Path, which kicked off earlier this month. However, on Saturday, gigantic pumpkins, some of which are the largest in the world, will arrive at NYBG where they will be on display through Nov. 1.

These humongous pumpkins, some weighing more than 2,000 pounds, have been nurtured and brought to the Garden in collaboration with the Great Pumpkin Commonwealth.

Visitors to the NYBG must adhere to COVID-19 safety guidelines. The new, limited timed-entry ticketing system staggers visitors’ arrivals, promotes social distancing and prevents crowding in high-traffic areas. Advance purchase of timed tickets is required. Visitors who do not purchase advance tickets will not be guaranteed admission. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

The safety guidelines implemented by the NYBG are not only for visitors. New measures include requiring staff and visitors over the age of two to wear face coverings; increasing cleaning and sanitization of public and staff areas; daily health screenings for on-site staff; supporting hygiene and social distancing practices; requiring timed-entry tickets purchased in advance and operating at a reduced capacity, among other guidelines.