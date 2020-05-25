Florida

Florida Baseball Team Lists Stadium on AirBnB for $1500

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos says guests will have access to the clubhouse, a large bedroom, the batting cage and the field

Twitter / Pensacola Blue Wahoos

A Florida team is selling people the “ultimate baseball experience” by putting their oceanview stadium up for rent on AirBnB for $1,500 a night.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos says guests will have access to the clubhouse, a large bedroom, the batting cage and the field.

“Guests are welcome to hit from home plate, play catch in the outfield, run the bases, enjoy a picnic in the outfield, or find other creative uses for the field,” the listing said.

Local

New York City 13 hours ago

NYC Marriage License Appointments Booked Through September

Jennifer Dulos Case May 22

Dulos Investigators One Year Later: ‘Our Closure is Finding Jennifer’

And although the listing had no reviews, the stadium has been fully booked through July.

The team said on a Facebook post that it was waiting to hear more on the schedule for the 2020 season from league officials before opening more dates for vacation rentals between July and October.

The Minor League Baseball delayed the start of the 2020 season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

FloridaCoronaviruspensacola
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports Health
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us