It may be near freezing in New York City but at least that will keep your sweet icy treats from melting if you're visiting the Museum of Ice Cream this weekend.

Get ready to jump into a swimming pool of sprinkles because the Instagram-worthy museum returns to the city on Saturday. With 13 new exhibits at a new 25,000 square foot location in SoHo, the successful pop-up museum will make NYC a permanent home.

The scoop is that the Museum of Ice Cream will feature a New York-inspired three-story slide called the "Celestial Subway." The installations are basically a sweet tooth's fever dream come true.

Visitors will be able enjoy MOIC's signature ice creams flavors, waffle cones and sundaes are also available, at the cafe which is free to enter.

The museum itself will cost $39 for adults but children under 2 year old will be able to get in for free.

If you're worried about it being too crowded for a photo-op, there's plenty of time to go because MOIC founder Maryellis Bunn has already committed to a 10-year lease at the location, according to the company's spokesperson.