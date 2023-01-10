Edge at Hudson Yards Opens NYC's Highest Ice Skating Rink — for a Limited Time

Unafraid of heights? Superior ice skater? Unabashed lover of the sport even if you spend most of the time on your behind?

New York City's highest skating rink is officially open at the Edge at Hudson Yards.

The 1,024-square-foot, synthetic ice rink, Sky Skate, is located in the indoor section of Edge's sky deck. It opened Tuesday and will only be available for a limited time, through March 14. While indoors, skaters can still take in spectacular views of New York City for what Edge bills as a "truly epic winter adventure."

Daily skate sessions run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. -- and there's a live DJ for the last three hours of operation each Thursday and Friday. Tickets are limited, and you can only book a 30-minute skating session. Those interested can learn more about Sky Skate here.

For those unfamiliar, Edge boasts the highest outdoor sky deck in the Western Hemisphere, rising 1,131 feet in the air and extending out 65 feet from the 100th floor of 30 Hudson Yards. It features a glass floor and angled glass walls.

There's a champagne bar, too.

If skating isn't your thing, try taking a tour of the city from 1,200 up -- in a harness, of course. That's another one of the Edge experiences. Learn more about its offerings at Hudson Yards here.