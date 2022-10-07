Columbus Day Parade NYC: Check Street Closures Here

Columbus Day -- which New York City renamed Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples' Day -- is Monday. The stock market is open but public schools across the five boroughs are closed in observance. And many streets are shut for the parade.

A number of Columbus Day events across the five boroughs are associated with street closures too. Those start Saturday, ahead of the big parade in Manhattan on Monday. Find details on the first here and Monday's closures here.

Columbus Day Parade Street Closures

The NYPD may close other streets at its discretion, but here's the planned list of shutdowns Monday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Route

5th Avenue between 42nd and 72nd streets

Formation

43rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue

44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Dispersal

5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 79th Street

72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

73rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

75th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

76th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

77th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

78th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

Miscellaneous