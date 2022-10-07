Columbus Day Parade NYC: Check Street Closures Here

Columbus Day -- which New York City renamed Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples' Day -- is Monday. The stock market is open but public schools across the five boroughs are closed in observance. And many streets are shut for the parade.
A number of Columbus Day events across the five boroughs are associated with street closures too. Those start Saturday, ahead of the big parade in Manhattan on Monday. Find details on the first here and Monday's closures here.
Columbus Day Parade Street Closures
The NYPD may close other streets at its discretion, but here's the planned list of shutdowns Monday.
Route
- 5th Avenue between 42nd and 72nd streets
Formation
- 43rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
Dispersal
- 5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 79th Street
- 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 73rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 75th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 76th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 77th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
- 78th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
Miscellaneous
- 60th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 64th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 68th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 69th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 70th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
