street closures

Columbus Day Parade NYC: Check Street Closures Here

As a reminder, NYC renamed Monday's holiday Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples' Day -- and public schools across the five boroughs are closed, too

NBC Universal, Inc.

Columbus Day -- which New York City renamed Italian Heritage/Indigenous Peoples' Day -- is Monday. The stock market is open but public schools across the five boroughs are closed in observance. And many streets are shut for the parade.

A number of Columbus Day events across the five boroughs are associated with street closures too. Those start Saturday, ahead of the big parade in Manhattan on Monday. Find details on the first here and Monday's closures here.

Columbus Day Parade Street Closures

The NYPD may close other streets at its discretion, but here's the planned list of shutdowns Monday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Route

  • 5th Avenue between 42nd and 72nd streets

Formation

  • 43rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
  • 44th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
  • 45th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
  • 46th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
  • 47th Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

Dispersal

  • 5th Avenue between 72nd Street and 79th Street
  • 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • 73rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
  • 75th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
  • 76th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
  • 77th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue
  • 78th Street between 5th Avenue and Park Avenue

Miscellaneous

  • 60th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
  • 62nd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
  • 63rd Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
  • 64th Street between Madison Avenue and 5th Avenue
  • 68th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
  • 69th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue
  • 70th Street between Park Avenue and 5th Avenue

More

Michelin Guide Oct 6

19 New NYC Restaurants Earn Coveted Michelin Star Ranking: See Full 2022 List

viral video Oct 5

Wild Video Shows ‘Older Dude' in Suit Leap Across Manhattan Building — 23 Floors Up

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

street closuresSchoolscolumbus daycolumbus day paradeindigenous peoples' day
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us