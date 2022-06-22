‘Chicago' to Become 2nd Show in Broadway History to Play 10,000 Performances

A unique milestone is reason enough for a "razzle dazzle" celebration on Broadway!

"Chicago" has been a beloved and celebrated musical for decades featuring a number of celebrities gracing its stage over the years -- from Liza Minnelli, to Mel B, to Christie Brinkley, to most recently Pamela Anderson. The musical's popularity and spot in pop culture is so profound it even made it onto the big screen in a 2002 film version featuring Renee Zellweger, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Richard Gere.

Come Saturday, however, the legendary show will celebrate a milestone that only one other show has achieved: it will become the second show in Broadway history to play 10,000 performances.

The Tony Award and Grammy Award-winning musical, which celebrated its 25th anniversary last fall, had its big debut in 1996 and has since played in 36 countries -- being seen by 33 million people worldwide.

The musical is set to celebrate the momentous occasion with a special performance on Thursday at 7 p.m.

(If you are wondering which is the first show in Broadway history to ever play 10,000 performances, that would be "The Phantom of the Opera," which at the time of this article's publication has performed 13,637 shows since debuting in 1988, according to the Internet Broadway Database.)