Cherry Blossom Watch: This NYC Icon Is One Place You'd Never Think to Go

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden features cherry blossoms, but if you're looking for something a bit different, try The Green-Wood Cemetery

The Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, D.C, kicks off this weekend and garners a lot of attention -- but there are plenty of places in NYC you can go to check them out, too. And we're not just talking about the Brooklyn Botanic Garden.

Peak bloom is expected next week, experts say, and if you're looking for an off-the-beaten-path spot to enjoy them in the five boroughs, try The Green-Wood Cemetery.

The 478-acre cemetery in Brooklyn isn't just a national historic landmark. Fun fact: It was described as the borough's first public park long before Prospect Park came around and became so popular it inspired the creation of that expanse, as well as the one that would eventually become the iconic Central Park in Manhattan.

Cherry blossom trees at Brooklyn's The Green-Wood Cemetery (Photo credit: Art Presson)

And it happens to be a superb place to see those gorgeous cherry blossoms, with 172 of the famous trees peppered throughout its landscape.

The cemetery features a vast array of activities for nature lovers and is hosting a Hanami Festival, which is Japanese for "flower viewing," on April 20. Learn more about it and how to get tickets here.

Pink cherry blossom trees at The Green-Wood Cemetery (Photo credit: Amy Nieporent)
