"The Boss" was supposed to be coming back to the ballpark in Philly this week.

But, that's now not happening as planned on Aug. 16 and Aug. 18.

Bruce Springsteen made the announcement in a Wednesday afternoon post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Due to Bruce Springsteen having been taken ill, his concerts with The E Street Band at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on August 16 and 18 have been postponed.



We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled… — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) August 16, 2023

What if I have tickets to a Bruce Springsteen Philly concert?

Earlier this year, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band announced a pair of August concerts at Citizens Bank Park as part of 22 new stops on their 2023 concert tour.

Anyone with tickets should hold onto them for now as it is unclear when the Philly shows will go on.

"We are working on rescheduling the dates so please hold on to your tickets as they will be valid for the rescheduled shows," Springsteen's Facebook post said.

The Boss has already been to Philly in 2023

These shows -- whenever they happen -- will mark the second and third times that the New Jersey icon (he is even about to have his own statewide day) brings his band through Philly this year. After illness derailed some concerts in other cities, Springsteen took the stage for a March concert at the neighboring Wells Fargo Center.

This time, the illness has halted his tour in Philly.

