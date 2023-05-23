This Queens Restaurant Has Best Empanadas in Borough, According to ‘The People'

Is it lunchtime yet? Forget that, it is somewhere. And if Latin American cuisine moves you, head to Corona.

The Queens Chamber of Commerce crowned the winner of its first-ever "Queens’ Best Empanada Competition" on Monday night, bestowing the coveted honor upon the family-owned Empanadas Cafe on Van Doren and 108th.

According to PIX 11, Empanadas Cafe is co-owned by Patricia Bernard and Luz Helena Bermudez. The two have been in business together for two decades. They have a mouth-watering menu -- and a heck of a story, too.

People were invited to submit restaurant names across Queens for the top empanada prize -- and hundreds of nominations came in. A 10-day voting period was held this month to determine the champion.

"This is an honor to be here for 20 years and have the commitment to quality," Bernard told PIX 11. "We hear it all the time and thank customers for the vote. This is for them."

Along with bragging rights, Empanadas Cafe wins a complimentary membership to the Queens Chamber of Commerce.

What's up next for "best of" in Queens? That's to be determined. In February, Rocco's of Roc Beach won best pizza slice.