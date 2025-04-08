Food & Drink

Ben & Jerry's celebrating Free Cone Day: Here's how to get free ice cream

Get the scoop on how to score free ice cream on Tuesday.

By NBC Staff

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Ben & Jerry's is giving ice cream lovers something to savor on Tuesday.

The company is celebrating its Free Cone Day April 8, and people can get in on the fun with free ice cream.

Where and when can you get your free cone? Here's the scoop:

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

When is Free Cone Day?

Ben & Jerry's is celebrating Free Cone Day on Tuesday, April 8.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Dairy Queen also partakes in Free Cone Day, but celebrated its version March 20.

When to get free ice cream at Ben & Jerry's on Free Cone Day

The Scene

Parenting Apr 4

First-grader comes home with a diamond ring from an admirer, and her mom goes into detective mode

Food & Drink Apr 2

Happy National Burrito Day! Here's where to get deals

Customers can get their free ice cream between noon and 8 p.m. at their local Ben & Jerry's.

Where to get free ice cream at Ben & Jerry's

You can find your nearest Ben & Jerry's ice cream shop here.

Can you get unlimited ice cream on Free Cone Day?

Ben & Jerry's encourages fans to get back in line as many times as they'd like on Free Cone Day.

When did Free Cone Day start?

Ben & Jerry's celebrated Free Cone Day for the first time in 1979 to thank everyone "for all the love and support they showed us that first year of business in a renovated gas station in Burlington, Vermont," according to the company.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us