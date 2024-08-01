Art meets technology in this NYC immersive museum

What to Know The city’s vibrant cultural scene is in constant growth, and one of the city’s most recent additions is Mercer Labs, Museum of Art and Technology, an ambitious space that sits at the intersection of both fields.

There is no doubt that New York City is steeped in culture and art, with no shortage of museums across the five boroughs.

The city’s vibrant cultural scene is in constant growth, and one of the city’s most recent additions is Mercer Labs, Museum of Art and Technology, an ambitious space that sits at the intersection of both fields.

NBC New York spoke with Roy Nachum, co-founder and creative director of Mercer Labs, what this new museum located in Lower Manhattan has to offer.

At the forefront of the museum is the creation of art that challenges traditional concepts and methods. With 15 different exhibition rooms, each one promises a unique, multisensory experience through the use of cutting-edge technology that includes 16K projections and 4D sound systems.

Nachum and Michael Cayre, Mercer Labs’s other co-founder, created the space as a “white canvas” to open up the possibility for installations to change. To do so, they ground their work in collaborations with artists of all backgrounds, from musicians to painters. Nachum considers this way of creating art as “the future.” “It feels like a movement,” he said.

In its short time, Mercer Labs has already partnered up with big names in the industry and beyond, including the 2024 Tribeca Festival, Dua Lipa “Radical Optimism” album, and Alicia Keys.

With this experimentation also came the desire to build a space of hope and wonder. Both artists wanted people to feel inspired to create art after having visited the museum and taken in various points of view.

In its first months, Nachum believes, the public has received Mercer Labs and its concept positively.

“When people come in, they come into a journey,” he told NBC New York. “It’s almost like a movie, almost like you're getting into a new galaxy. ”

People are “getting lost in a good way,” Nachum noted.