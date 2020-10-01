Architecture Scavenger Hunt Heads to New York City This Month

What to Know Calling all architecture aficionados -- you'll soon be able to put your knowledge of New York City and its buildings to the test!

October not only marks the start of Halloween season and all things autumn, but for many individuals it marks the start of Archtober -- a month-long festival celebrating New York City’s architecture and design marked by architecture activities, programs and exhibitions taking place throughout the month.

On Oct. 17 and 18 architecture aficionados and lovers of New York City can take part in "Scavenger Hunt: Now What, New York?" -- a 36-hour, five-borough outdoor scavenger hunt put on by Archtober and Open House New York (OHNY), a nonprofit organization that celebrates the best examples of design and planning throughout the five boroughs.

Calling all architecture aficionados -- you'll soon be able to put your knowledge of New York City and its buildings to the test!

October not only marks the start of Halloween season and all things autumn, but for many individuals it marks the start of Archtober -- a month-long festival celebrating New York City’s architecture and design marked by architecture activities, programs and exhibitions taking place throughout the month. The festival is in its 10th year.

Given the ongoing pandemic, things are different this year when it comes to gatherings and special events -- because of this most of Archtober events have taken a virtual, socially distant spin. But, New Yorkers will still be able to enjoy the city that has some of the most historic and breathtaking buildings up close and with a fun twist.

On Oct. 17 and 18 architecture aficionados and lovers of New York City can take part in "Scavenger Hunt: Now What, New York?" -- a 36-hour, five-borough outdoor scavenger hunt put on by Archtober and Open House New York (OHNY), a nonprofit organization that celebrates the best examples of design and planning throughout the five boroughs.

Participants will put their New York knowledge to the test as they explore the cityscape. More than 60 clues will be emailed to the team’s captain on the first date of the event that hint at key sites to uncover across all five boroughs.

The hunt will take place during this year's Open House New York weekend.

Participants can hunt alone or as a team. Tickets to enter are $15 for teams of 1 to 2 people or $25 for teams of 3 to 6.

For more information, or to register, click here.

Points will be tallied up and winners will be announced Oct. 19.