Amazon Prime Day 2022 Is Here: What to Know and Tips for Avoiding Scams, Counterfeits

First introduced in 2015 to celebrate Amazon's 20th year in business, Amazon Prime Day has become a much-anticipated annual shopping event. Now spanning two days, it offers deep discounts on thousands of products in Amazon's marketplace.

When Is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

Amazon Prime Day is taking place officially on July 12th and 13th, but the online market place kicked off some early deals over the weekend. It will last for 48 hours, beginning Tuesday, July 12 at 3 a.m. ET and ending Wednesday, July 13.

Do I Need a Prime Membership for Amazon Prime Day?

The short answer is yes. You must be an Amazon Prime member to participate in the sale. The cost of membership is $139 a year.

The membership comes with free one-day or two-day delivery, and customers in some locations can also access same-day delivery. In addition to the free Prime delivery, membership gives customers access to Amazon video, music, gaming, photo storage and more, including the recently announced one-year membership to Grubhub’s premium “Plus” free delivery service.

You can sign up for a free, 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, after which you'll pay $14.99 per month or the full annual amount of $139 for the year (plus tax in some states). Prime accounts can be shared within a household, which includes up to two adults, four teens and four children.

Discounted memberships are available for students with a valid school email account at $7.49 per month and for those who received qualifying government assistance at $6.99 per month.

How to Shop Prime Day

Compare Prices

If you really have your eyes set on specific items, search for it online to cross-reference the prices. According to NBC's Emilie Ikeda, recent analysis shows that the two-day savings event might not actually offer the best sale. "The 10 most popular items on Prime Day last year were sold for lower prices outside of those deal days," she said.

Watch for Lightning Deals

One way to find the best sales on Amazon Prime Day is by taking advantage of "Lightning Deals," which are short-lived discounts that last for short window of time — expiring when the item sells out or the timer runs out.

You can monitor Lightning Deals on the Amazon Prime Day page and they'll be easy to spot since they display a countdown timer next to the item.

Ask Alexa

Amazon's Alexa device can be used to notify you of deals on your wish list or items you have "saved for later" in your cart.

Tips on Avoiding Amazon Prime Day Scams and Counterfeits

Amazon does sell many of its own goods and those by name brand companies, but the majority of their listings are from “third-party sellers.”

While many of those merchants are very reputable, some are peddling fake merchandise or advertising amazing deals on something you may want or need, but will result in you getting scammed.

So, if you are planning to take advantage of Prime Day deals, here’s some tips to avoid getting scammed:

First, only “click” on the Amazon Prime box — that will limit your exposure online to phony or scam ads.

Avoid clicking on products with “no reviews.” Just about every item for sale will have reviews good or bad, if there are none, consider that your warning.

Don’t just research the product, research the seller. Google their name along with the word "scam" and see what the search could reveal about prior complaints about the product and the company selling it.

If there is odd spelling, poor descriptions or bad grammar, that’s another warning sign you could be dealing with a fraudster from overseas.

Lastly, if the price just seems too good to be true, it probably is. Do some comparison shopping for the same item and if there is a vast difference, you could be dealing with a seller that’s not legit.

Competing Retailer Events and Price-Matching: Other Ways to Score Deals on Prime Day 2022

Some of the nation's largest retailers are holding competing deal events, including Macy's and Best Buy's "Black Friday in July" events and Target's long-awaited Deal Days, which kicked off on July 11 and lasts through Wednesday, July 13. Walmart is also offering special "Rollback" deals.

Another way to score some savings on Prime Day is to take advantage of price-matching policies offered at major chain retailers.

Target provides in-store price matches for 25 online competitors, including Amazon, Kohls.com, Sears.com, and Walmart.com. You can also match prices when shopping at Target.com, but you must call a toll-free number (800-591-3869) to do so.

Best Buy matches prices for matches prices for online stores that sell electronics and is limited to: Amazon, Crutchfield.com, Dell.com, HP.com, and TigerDirect. However, Best Buy has a more generous price-matching policy for local brick-and-mortar retail stores. That includes all retailers within a 25-mile radius, not just those specializing in electronics, and even promises to match prices offered at warehouse clubs like Costco, BJ's and Sam's Club.

Staples' goes one step beyond matching prices. Its price-match guarantee promises that if you find a lower price, Staples will give you that price plus a discount equal to 10% of the difference. However, the deal is only available in-store.

The Home Depot and Lowes also offer price-matching, in-store and online, on anything they sell.