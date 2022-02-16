A Brooklyn Pizzeria Specialized in Weddings on Valentine's Day

What to Know There are two things people love to do when in New York and that is to celebrate and to eat pizza! This Valentine's Day lovers old and new -- were able to do both when they chose to celebrate their wedding at Williamsburg pizzeria, L 'Industrie.

Honeybreak Officiants partnered with L 'industrie, a pizzeria in Brooklyn, to help for couple make memories thanks to their pop-up Valentine's Day chapel.

There were a total of seven couples who said their I do's (some with rings, some with pizza slices) at the pop-up chapel.

There are two things people love to do when in New York and that is to celebrate and to eat pizza! This Valentine's Day lovers old and new -- were able to do both when they chose to celebrate their wedding at Williamsburg pizzeria, L 'Industrie.

Honeybreak Officiants partnered with L 'industrie, a pizzeria in Brooklyn, to help for couple make memories thanks to their pop-up Valentine's Day chapel.

Honeybreak Officiants offered "an aligned-with-the-times, love-filled, modern evolution of the wedding ceremony," and did just that at this wedding. The inclusive pop-up chapel offered a 10-minute standard marriage or vow renewal ceremony and a license signing officiated by Honeybreak's Celine Eid.

Eid, who also works at the pizzeria as well, came up with the idea.

"We wanted it to feel very New York... Weddings and vow renewals at L 'industrie felt like a natural way to bring something fresh and fun to our couples," she said.

"I'm from Italy [and] I've never seen something like this in my life," shared L 'industrie's co-owner Massimo Laveglia who was blown away by Monday's turn out. "It was amazing, it was beautiful."

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Laveglia favorite part of the night was of a couple who chose to share a slice instead of exchanging rings which was a moment he said he would never forget.

The $600 dollar wedding package also included 15 edited photos by photographer Victoria Romulo that captured the ceremony. Couples and their guests also had a choice of two gourmet pizza pies and soft serve ice cream.

There were a total of seven couples who said their I do's (some with rings, some with pizza slices) at the pop-up chapel, according to Laveglia. One of the couples had been long time L'industrie goers and chose to reassure their love for each other in the same place they had gone on dates many times before.

Laveglia said he hopes to have more pizzeria weddings a L'industrie in the future.