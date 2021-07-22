4 More ‘Iconic' Concerts Coming to Each NYC to Celebrate Pandemic Comeback

What to Know Last month Mayor Bill de Blasio announced plans to host a mega-concert in Central Park to celebrate the city's comeback from the months-long pandemic. However, on Thursday, the city announced that it is bringing iconic concerts to each of the five boroughs.

Although the lineups for the additional borough concerts have not been disclosed, the city has revealed when and where they will take place.

The grand finale in the list of concerts is going to be a mega-concert in Central Park with thousands upon thousands of people.

Although the lineups for the additional borough concerts have not been disclosed, the city has revealed when and where the "iconic concerts" will take place.

The first show will take place at Orchard Beach in the Bronx on Monday, Aug. 16 ;

on ; On Tuesday, Aug. 17 , a concert will take place in Richmond County Bank Park, home of the Staten Island Yankees.

, a concert will take place in A concert will take place at the Brooklyn Army Terminal on Thursday, Aug. 19 .

on . On Friday, Aug. 20, the Forest Hills Stadium in Queens will host a concert.

Paul Simon, Bruce Springsteen and Jennifer Hudson are slated to take part in the grand musical event scheduled for the Great Lawn section of the park on Aug. 21.

Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Paul Simon, who sang in the legendary, hit-making rock-folk duo Simon & Garfunkel before embarking on an acclaimed solo career, is a Queens native and no stranger to headlining Central Park concerts: a 1981 free concert with Art Garfunkel that attracted hundreds of thousands of spectators and a headlining 1991 concert that also attracted an audience of hundreds of thousands -- among the largest audiences in music history.

Singer and actress Jennifer Hudson rose to fame in the early aughts when she participated in the singing reality competition American Idol before winning a multitude of awards -- including Grammys and an Oscar -- and becoming not only a revered singer but also a respected actress.

The announcement that "The Boss" Bruce Springsteen, a New Jersey native, will also be headlining New York City's homecoming mega-concert comes on the heels of his smash-hit Broadway show coming back to New York City for a limited run of new performances, making it the first Broadway show to reopen since the theater industry shut down due to the pandemic.

"Three amazing artists have stepped forward and said they want to be part of the comeback of New York City," de Blasio previously said. "They want to help us do this and we are really appreciative of all three."

"This is going to be a memorable, once-in-a-lifetime week in New York City," the mayor said.

De Blasio originally said he wants a three-hour show for 60,000 fans and eight "iconic" musicians performing. He also previously said there will be both vaccinated and non-vaccinated sections, and perhaps best of all: most tickets will be free. At least 70 percent of the tickets will go to people who can prove that they got the shot, however.

De Blasio enlisted the help of veteran music producer Clive Davis to pull it all off.

"The concert will be in August. It will celebrate the summer of New York City, the comeback, and it will emphatically make the point there is no stopping New York. It's going to be a great lineup," the mayor said last month. "I know it's going to be a great lineup because we turned to literally one of the greatest figures in music industry history - Clive Davis - Brooklyn's own."

The mega-concert will form part of the city's homecoming week, which will include other big events planned in the five boroughs.

The homecoming week is the brainchild of Danny Meyer, chair of the New York City Economic Development Corporation Board, the mayor said, adding that Meyer has proved "legendary for the work he has done in the hospitality industry and a great booster for New York City."

"When he came on board with our team he said let's do something that really pulls all the pieces together - let's have a homecoming week. And then we said, 'What would be the focal point? What would be the highlight of this week?" We decided to do something classic, iconic, a massive concert in Central Park to celebrate the rebirth of New York City."

Although the concerts are described as a celebration of the city's comeback from the pandemic, Thursday's announcement comes amidst an ongoing delta surge, which is sparking concerns anew across the U.S.

In New York City, the rolling case average is up nearly 66% this last week compared with the average the previous four weeks -- and rising daily.

De Blasio has repeatedly said he would not consider reinstating an indoor mask mandate for fully vaccinated people even as other major cities like Los Angeles do so in an effort to curb the rapid spread of the delta variant, which has been ravaging under-vaccinated neighborhoods and sending case averages to months-long highs.

For more than a month straight, New York had reported sustained declines in new COVID infections as well as fewer hospitalizations and deaths, but lately, new daily case counts have surged past 1,000, up significantly from the roughly 300 to 400 new cases a day that Gov. Andrew Cuomo was reporting just a month ago.

The governor's report Wednesday was closer to 1,500 new daily cases than 1,000.

Hospitalization and death rates remain low, a testament, officials say, to the power of vaccination to thwart more severe outcomes even if daily case counts rise.