Hope this news gets you as excited as Stanley on pretzel day.

This summer, fans of "The Office" will get the chance to meet the dry-wit employees of Dunder Mifflin for a reunion of sorts. And you won't even have to go all the way to Scranton, Pennsylvania, to see the shenanigans that the cast will get up to.

On Saturday, Aug. 2 and Sunday, Aug. 3, "The Ultimate Office Fandom Experience" will take place at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey.

And while the whole cast won't be there for "The Reunion," the list of those from the hit NBC show coming is quite extensive. Notable absent alumni of the paper company (as of now) are Steve Carrell, John Krasinski and Jenna Fisher – but there is a mystery guest being unveiled the first day of the convention, on Aug. 2.

As fans wait and speculate who the guest might be, the rest of the confirmed cast includes Rainn Wilson (Dwight), Angela Kinsey (Angela), Brian Baumgartner (Kevin), Leslie David Baker (Stanley), Oscar Nunez (Oscar Martinez), Creed Bratton, Kate Flannery (Meredith Palmer) and many, many more.

In previous years at the convention, fans have gone all out to show their dedication to the comedy masterpiece by dressing as the characters, recreating iconic moments (such as Kevin's chili fail or Jim's identity theft of Dwight) for the cast members themselves. Take a look at a young kid dressed up as Kevin and actually shaved his hair for the costume:

General admission on Saturday, Aug. 2 is $75 while Sunday, Aug. 3 is $45. VIP tickets range between $250-$500 and come in Bronze, Silver, and Gold levels, in which the Gold level gives you access to everything the convention has to offer, such as merchandise, faster lines, a buffet and VIP lounge access.

For Saturday, Aug. 2, General admission is from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. VIP admission is from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For Sunday, Aug. 3, General admission is from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. VIP admission is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information click here.