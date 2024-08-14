Step inside a 70's inspired NYC pop-up for an instant beach getaway

A new sunflower-filled pop-up lets patrons escape bustling New York City streets and feel instantly transported to a retro beach with whimsical cocktails, happy hour bites and massive menu options.

Magic Hour Surf Club is a temporary and the latest installation at Moxy Times Square Hotel, New York City's largest indoor and outdoor hotel rooftop bar open all year round.

Yvonne Najor is the vice president of marketing of Tao Hospitality Group and a key creator behind the vision of this summer's sunny 70's inspired throwback that transports Manhattanites to simpler times.

"I was really inspired by the seventies and also just the California endless summer vibe. We try to bring that in throughout the space, and we want guests to feel like they're on vacation all summer long," Najor told NBC New York during a tour of the spot.

The lounge is split into two parts. The East side is equipped with cabana-style seating, a DJ booth and an interactive vintage bus perfect for taking pictures with a backdrop of the Empire State Building.

The other side has a playful moving carousel decked out in surfboards, custom faux swings and a cowgirl-themed putt-putt area called Sandy Boots Beach.

Menu options have music-motivated drinks like "This Ain't Texas" and "Welcome to New York," as well as unique bites, including a 2-foot-long Coney Island hot dog and the brunch "Big AF Crookie."

Magic Hour Rooftop offers a $45 pass for a complimentary open bar every day from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Najor says it takes six months, from ideation to creation, for the team to strategize seasonal pop-ups with plans already moving towards a winter theme.

This current installment is open until the end of October.