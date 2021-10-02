The New York Film Festival returned to in-person screenings this year following a virtual fest amid rising COVID-19 spread last fall before the emergency authorization of a vaccine.
Also returning to Lincoln Center this year are the actors, directors, cinematographers, producers and other crew who assembled an exciting slate of new films. Here are some of those stars, including some surprise pink carpet appearances.
Actor Corey Hawkins, from left, actor Moses Ingram director, producer, writer Joel Coen, left, actor-producer Frances McDormand, actor Bertie Carvel, actor Harry Melling, and actor Denzel Washington pose together at the 59th New York Film Festival opening night screening of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” at Alice Tully Hall on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Katie Holmes attends the 59th New York Film Festival opening night screening of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” at Alice Tully Hall on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Harry Melling attends the 59th New York Film Festival opening night screening of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” at Alice Tully Hall on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Actor Corey Hawkins attends the 59th New York Film Festival opening night screening of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” at Alice Tully Hall on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Molly Ringwald attends the 59th New York Film Festival opening night screening of “The Tragedy of Macbeth” at Alice Tully Hall on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Actors Peter Sarsgaard, left, Dagmara Dominczyk, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Olivia Colman, Paul Mescal, Dakota Johnson, Jesse Buckley and Ed Harris pose together at a special screening of “The Lost Daughter” at Alice Tully Hall during the 59th New York Film Festival on Wednesday, Sept 29, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Actress Dakota Johnson attends a special screening of “The Lost Daughter” at Alice Tully Hall during the 59th New York Film Festival on Wednesday, Sept 29, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal, left, and brother Jake Gyllenhaal pose together at a special screening of “The Lost Daughter” at Alice Tully Hall during the 59th New York Film Festival on Wednesday, Sept 29, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Actor Ed Harris, right, and daughter Lily Harris attend a special screening of “The Lost Daughter” at Alice Tully Hall during the 59th New York Film Festival on Wednesday, Sept 29, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Actress Olivia Colman attends a special screening of “The Lost Daughter” at Alice Tully Hall during the 59th New York Film Festival on Wednesday, Sept 29, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Actor Kodi Smit-McPhee, left, actress Kirsten Dunst, director Jane Campion and actor Benedict Cumberbatch attend a special screening of “The Power of the Dog” at Alice Tully Hall during the 59th New York Film Festival on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Actress Kirsten Dunst, left, and director Jane Campion pose together at a special screening of “The Power of the Dog” at Alice Tully Hall during the 59th New York Film Festival on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos attends a special screening of “The Power of the Dog” at Alice Tully Hall during the 59th New York Film Festival on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)