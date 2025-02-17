Music & Musicians

Paquita la del Barrio, Mexican singer known for women empowerment songs, dies at 77

The Grammy-nominated singer's career spanned more than 50 years

By Jennifer Vazquez

Paquita la del Barrio, the Grammy-nominated Mexican singer known for boleros and songs about women empowerment and against machismo, has died, according to a statement on her official social media pages.

"It is with deep sadness that we confirm the death of our "Paquita la del Barrio" in her home in Veracruz," the statement reads in part, describing Paquita, whose real name was Francisca Viveros Barradas as "a unique and unmatchable artist."

"In this moment of great pain we ask respectfully that all media and the public give space so that her family can grieve in privacy and peace," he added.

Barradas was born in 1947 in Alto Lucero, Veracruz. During her decades-long career, which spanned more than 50 years, her music became a standard for women empowerment, becoming a fierce critic of machismo in society.

She recorded 33 albums, selling more than 20 million copies and sang alongside other well-known Latin artists, including Ricardo Arjona.

Barradas received the “La Voz” (The Voice) award during the Billboard Regional Mexican Music Awards of 2011. She was also received numerous Grammy nominations throughout her career.

Over the past few years, the singer has faced various health complications and even dispelled rumors of her death.

In 2022, she was hospitalized for pulmonary thrombosis, which affected her mobility and forced her to reduce her appearances. She previously also spoke about her health issues stemming from diabetes.

