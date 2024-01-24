entertainment

NY Philharmonic has a Valentine's Day date with Bradley Cooper – and you can crash it

By The Associated Press

(Jason McDonald/Netflix via AP

The New York Philharmonic will play excerpts of music from the Academy Award-nominated “Maestro,” on the life of former music director Leonard Bernstein, on Feb. 14. Bradley Cooper, the movie's star and director, will participate in a post-performance conversation at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall.

Metropolitan Opera music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin, who coached Cooper for the movie and led music for the soundtrack, will conduct the performance in his New York Philharmonic debut and join the conversation, the orchestra said Wednesday.

The program will include excerpts from "West Side Story,” “Candide," “On the Town,” “Trouble in Tahiti,” “A Quiet Place," “Chichester Psalms” and Bernstein's Symphony No. 2 “The Age of Anxiety” and Symphony No. 3 “Kaddish.”

“Maestro” was nominated for seven Oscars, including for best picture and best actor, for Cooper.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

entertainmentmusicValentine's Day
Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY TV Listings & Watch NBC Live Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Community Sports Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us