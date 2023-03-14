Epic Multi-City Music & Arts Festival Slated for NJ This Summer: See Biggest Names, Dates and More

What to Know A weeks-long music, arts and technology festival is heading to the Garden State this summer.

The festival will be hosted by three cities: Atlantic City (June 7–11), Asbury Park (June 14–18) and Newark (June 21–25).

The festival will feature comedy shows, film screenings, concerts and even presentations from leaders in clean energy, tech and business.

A weeks-long music, arts and technology festival is heading to the Garden State this summer.

Gov. Phil Murphy, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka, Asbury Park Mayor John Moor, and Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small, Jr. jointly announced Monday the North to Shore Festival which will kick off on June 7.

The festival will be hosted by three cities: Atlantic City (June 7–11), Asbury Park (June 14–18) and Newark (June 21–25).

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

"We are thrilled to announce North to Shore — New Jersey’s first multi-city festival celebrating the very best of music, comedy, film, and technology,” Murphy said. “This superstar event, held over three weekends in June, will attract folks from all over, creating another great reason for tourists to visit the Garden State as well as opportunities for local businesses in three of our iconic cities to shine."

According to the governor, the festival "will generate economic activity and have a significant impact on our region."

The festival will feature comedy shows, film screenings, concerts and even presentations from leaders in clean energy, tech and business.

“Newark has a long history of launching brilliance into the world. It’s the birthplace of passionate artists of every stripe, stellar innovators in industry and science, celebrated intellects in education and philosophy, and valiant hearts spearheading social progress,” Baraka said. “We’re thrilled to welcome so many uniquely creative talents to perform in our world-class venues and storied stages, and we open our arms to visitors from around the world to enjoy North To Shore’s exciting display of expression and ideas, and experience firsthand the vibrant energy that makes the City of Newark wonderfully unique.”

Meanwhile, Moor said that although "Asbury Park has a prolific arts scene — and while we are best known for our musical history, we are also home to a wealth of creators in all art forms including film, dance, theater and the visual arts."

Small shared similar sentiments, saying that Atlantic City has a rich history in entertainment as well as being "a prime location for filming award-winning productions."

"Our legacy is built upon groundbreaking artistry. We are honored to be chosen by Governor Murphy as one of the hosts of the North to Shore Festival," Small said.

Some of the internationally renowned entertainers who will take part in the inaugural festival include, alongside local favorites, include:

Halsey

Santana

The B52s

Remember Jones

Bill Burr

Jay Wheeler

Stephen Colbert with Jim Gaffigan

Alanis Morissette with Aimee Mann

Marisa Monte

Daymond John

Gavin DeGraw

Colbie Caillat

Natalie Merchant

The Smithereens

Brian Fallon

Southside Johnny

More artists are being added to the festival schedule daily.

For more information, click here.