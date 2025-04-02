Nintendo has announced a June 5 launch date for its latest gaming console, the Switch 2, which will introduce interactive chat and screenshare functions to connect gamers.

At its 60-minute Nintendo Direct presentation, the company revealed a more vibrant display on the Switch 2, a larger screen and several games that will launch with the console.

Central to its updated system is a new “C” button on its Joy-Con controller, which will launch a new “GameChat” feature that allows you to “communicate with friends and family while playing a game,” and let you share your game screen with other players. A built-in microphone will also allow you to chat with other gamers.

Perhaps the most contemporary function yet for the Switch 2 is the ability to use the Joy-Con controllers like a computer mouse. The developer displayed multiple ways to use the new function in games, such as angling a club in a golf game.

“Nintendo Switch 2 is the next step in at-home gaming that can be taken on the go based on eight years of play and discovery that began with Nintendo Switch,” said Nintendo's president, Shuntaro Furukawa, said in a statement. “With its new features that expand the possibilities of gaming experiences, I truly believe that Nintendo Switch 2 is a leap forward in our journey of putting smiles on the faces of everyone that Nintendo touches.”

Wednesday's presentation led off with an extended look at a new Mario Kart game that saw in-game characters doing flips, tricks and rail grinds. The developer also unveiled a new James Bond game, dubbed Project 007, revisiting a classic Nintendo 64 console hit revered by many first-person shooter game fans.

When is Mario Kart World available for Switch 2?

More details on the new "Mario Kart World" game are expected on April 17.

The new console will be backwards compatible — able to play physical and digital Switch games — but users will need to purchase a new type of SD memory card for the Switch 2. The presentation revealed that normal SD cards will not be compatible with the system, but data from the original Switch can be transferred to the new console.

Another game, "Donkey Kong Bonanza," will be released July 17.

How do I get tickets to the "Switch 2 Experience"

Nintendo plans to host “Switch 2 Experience” events in several countries, where gamers can get a hands-on experience with the new system. Those events are planned for cities such as Los Angeles, New York, London and Paris beginning this month.

The New York event will take place April 4-6 at Center415 on Fifth Avenue, while Los Angeles' event will occur April 11-13 at Television City on Beverly Blvd. A Dallas experience will take place April 25-27 at the Embarcadero Building at Fair Park.

People can register to attend the event here but must have a Nintendo account to register.

When will the Nintendo Switch 2 be available?

Nintendo announced the Switch 2 will launch on June 5.

How much will the Nintendo Switch 2 cost?

The launch cost for the Nintendo Switch 2 will be a suggested retail price of $449 in the U.S., according to a Nintendo press release. A bundle with Mario Kart World will be available for $499.99

When can I preorder the Switch 2?

"Nintendo Switch 2 will be available for pre-order in North America from participating retailers beginning on April 9, 2025," the company announced.

Where can I buy the Switch 2?

Nintendo customers can register on the company's site and will receive an invitation email once it's time to shop.

Best Buy customers can register for notifications when the Switch 2 is available for presale.