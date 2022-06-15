Museum of Broadway Coming This Fall NYC

Calling all theatre lovers, first time Broadway goers, and even those who have never been. The Museum of Broadway is set to open right in the heart of Manhattan this fall.

Renowned artists, designers, and theatre historians have all gathered to help create the perfect experience for museum-goers to learn the history of Broadway in an interactive way.

The museum will officially open on Nov. 15 but tickets will begin going on sale to the public on June 21 -- although you can already book a group of 10 or more and sign up for priority access on their website now.

Timed tickets are $39 and Flexible tickets are $49 with a portion of each going to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. The museum will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

To learn more about the Museum of Broadway, click here.