‘Mrs. Doubtfire' Closing on Broadway, Producers Say Families Aren't Back Yet

The heavily hyped Broadway version of the film classic "Mrs. Doubtfire" will close later this month, as families haven't returned to the theatre quickly enough to sustain the show, producers said late Thursday.

The high-profile production has had a tortured Broadway existence. It began previews on March 9, 2020, only to be closed down three days later as COVID-19 swept over New York City and shuttered theatres.

It reopened in late October 2021, but stopped again on Jan. 9 this year as the omicron variant spread, knocking out both performers and audiences.

The Tony-nominated musical finally reopened once and for all April 14 -- but it will now close for good May 29.

"Even though New York City is getting stronger every day and ticket sales are slowly improving, theatre-going tourists and, especially for our show, family audiences have not returned as soon as we anticipated," producer Kevin McCollum said in a statement. "Unfortunately, it isn’t possible to run the show without those sales, especially when capitalizing with Broadway economics on three separate occasions.”

A U.S. national tour of the show is still scheduled to begin in Oct. 2023.