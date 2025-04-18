Michelle Williams, meet Michelle Williams. Stars finally meet at Broadway musical

Michelle Williams, meet Michelle Williams.

Broadway set the stage this week for more than just the critically-acclaimed musical "Death Becomes Her." On Thursday, the Oscar-nominated actress and the former Destiny's Child singer, long recognized for sharing the same name, finally met face-to-face at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in New York City.

Michelle Williams, the singer, currently stars as Viola Van Horn in the musical adaptation of the hit Robert Zemeckis film, which originally stared Meryl Streep and Goldie Hawn. In the movie, Williams' character was played by Isabella Rossellini.

Late Thursday, Williams posted a video to Instagram with the caption: "#FINALLY"

"Y'all, we had an amazing show tonight. The crowd was lit," Williams starts. "We love lit crowds and so I've got more things to sign."

"I've got more, more, more things I'm going to sign," Williams says, while cleverly holding up professional photographs of the other Michelle Williams from many of her film roles. Then, she turns the camera to reveal the "Brokeback Mountain" actress sitting in her dressing room.

"Who should I make it out to," Williams quips.

The "Death Becomes Her" star responds, "Would you make them out to me?"

Additional video circulating around social media appears to show the two women meeting for the first time on the stage of the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

The "Blue Valentine" actress had recently teased the iconic meeting between the two while on "Watch What Happens Live." Williams told Andy Cohen that she had tickets to see the other Williams the following week.

