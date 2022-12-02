Keke Palmer Wins Acting Prize on Eve of ‘Saturday Night Live' Show

Keke Palmer has a few more tricks left up her sleeves.

The red-hot entertainer is preparing to cap off a breakout year at Studio 8H where she's set to host "Saturday Night Live" this weekend.

"I've dreamed of getting the opportunity to host 'SNL,' so for it to be happening amongst all the other crazy things that have happened this year, that I'm so grateful for, I think it's honestly like god just showing out," she said.

With a resume as long as hers, it came as no surprise to see Palmer rising to new heights this year. She's appeared on screens small and big, mostly recently serving as host of NBC's "Password" alongside Jimmy Fallon.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

But it may be her summer blockbuster successes that most audiences will recognize the actress for. Palmer voiced Izzy Hawthorne in Disney's "Lightyear" and led Jordan Peele's "Nope," for which she earned the top supporting actress prize from the New York Film Critics Circle on Friday.

Rehearsals have been intense this week, Palmer said, but the "Saturday Night Live" cast has made her comfortable as they get ready to perform the whole show live.

"It's kinda like that mix between TV and Broadway, and I think that's the fun thing about it," she said. "I'm just excited that the idea like walking on that stage and you know, standing in the spot where so many have come before me."

Palmer takes to the "SNL" stage for the first time Saturday with returning musical guest SZA.