‘Into the Woods' Returns to Broadway For a Limited Time

The much-anticipated revival of Steven Sondheim's "Into the Woods" had its opening night on Sunday.

The return of one of Broadway's most beloved musicals will be short lived, however. The show will close its curtains on August 21, just over a month after its opening.

The cast features Tony-nominated Sara Bareilles and Phillipa Soo, as well as Tony winners Patina Miller and Gavin Creel.

"Into the Woods" first premiered on Broadway in 1987, and went on to win three Tony awards. The show was adapted into a major motion picture in 2014.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The revival will mark the production's first time on Broadway in 20 years.