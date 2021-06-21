Intrepid Museum

Inspired by Acclaimed Musical, Museum Offers Washington Heights Residents Free Entry

The offer is for a limited time only

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

What to Know

  • Inspired by the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical "In the Heights," the Intrepid Museum is celebrating the vibrant and historic community in New York City by offering free admission to residents of Washington Heights for a limited time only.
  • The offer will run from Monday to Sunday, June 27.
  • The Intrepid Museum returned to a 7-day-a-week schedule Monday, according to its website. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last entry taking place at 4 p.m. daily.

Inspired by the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical "In the Heights," the Intrepid Museum is celebrating the vibrant and historic community in New York City by offering free admission to residents of Washington Heights for a limited time only.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The offer will run from Monday to Sunday, June 27.

Tickets will be available to pick up at the Intrepid Museum box office. A valid government issued photo ID (or other valid documentation matching the valid government issued photo ID) with proof of residency in zip codes 10031,10032, 10033, 10034 or 10040 is required and must be presented. Offer is limited to four tickets per identification.

News

Storm Team 4 10 hours ago

Hail, Flash Floods, Tornadoes Possible as Severe Storm Risk Rises for Tri-State Monday

Decision 2021 6 hours ago

NYC Ranked Choice Voting: 4 Questions Everyone Is Asking Before Primary Day

The Intrepid Museum returned to a 7-day-a-week schedule Monday, according to its website. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last entry taking place at 4 p.m. daily.

More information can be found at https://www.intrepidmuseum.org/.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, "In the Heights" explores the lives of the residents of the Hispanic community of Manhattan's Washington Heights. The story is centered around bodega owner Usnavi, who dreams of leaving the Big Apple and opening a bar in his home country of the Dominican Republic.

This article tagged under:

Intrepid MuseumNew York CityManhattanWashington HeightsIn the Heights
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us