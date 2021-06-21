Inspired by Acclaimed Musical, Museum Offers Washington Heights Residents Free Entry

What to Know Inspired by the movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical "In the Heights," the Intrepid Museum is celebrating the vibrant and historic community in New York City by offering free admission to residents of Washington Heights for a limited time only.

The offer will run from Monday to Sunday, June 27.

The Intrepid Museum returned to a 7-day-a-week schedule Monday, according to its website. The museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the last entry taking place at 4 p.m. daily.

Tickets will be available to pick up at the Intrepid Museum box office. A valid government issued photo ID (or other valid documentation matching the valid government issued photo ID) with proof of residency in zip codes 10031,10032, 10033, 10034 or 10040 is required and must be presented. Offer is limited to four tickets per identification.

More information can be found at https://www.intrepidmuseum.org/.

Directed by Jon M. Chu, "In the Heights" explores the lives of the residents of the Hispanic community of Manhattan's Washington Heights. The story is centered around bodega owner Usnavi, who dreams of leaving the Big Apple and opening a bar in his home country of the Dominican Republic.