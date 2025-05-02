"Redwood," the Idina Menzel-led Broadway musical, is set to play its final performance in May, it was announced Friday.

Prior to the announcement, tickets were available on the show's website through August, but now, May 18 will be the final performance.

The show's closing announcement comes a day after it was left out of the Tony nominations.

The show opened in February, but never really found an audience after receiving mixed reviews. For the week of April 27, it only sold 75% of available tickets, according to the Broadway League, marking one of the lower numbers for theatres.

Menzel was also a co-conceiver of the show, which is directed by Tina Landau. "Redwood" is playing at the Nederlander Theatre on West 41st Street.