Broadway

‘Gypsy' cancels Friday night show as illness continues to impact Broadway company

"Gypsy" has now canceled five shows this week

By NBC New York Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

"Gypsy," the latest revival of Stephen Sondheim's hit Broadway musical, has canceled a fifth performance as illnesses continue to hit the show's company.

"Due to continued illness within the company, tonight’s performance is cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please check with your point of purchase to exchange or refund your tickets," a social media post on X read early Friday afternoon.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The production's performances on Thursday afternoon and evening were also canceled for illness, with the evening performance canceled just under two hours to curtain.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

The show has now canceled the following performances:

  • 12/23 evening performance
  • 12/25 evening performance
  • 12/26 matinee performance
  • 12/26 evening performance
  • 12/27 evening performance

Earlier in the week, "Gypsy" said on social media, "Now that the production has opened, we are very quickly getting all our understudies up to speed."

In the Wings

Broadway Dec 26

‘Gypsy' on Broadway cancels both shows Thursday as illnesses impact company

Broadway Dec 23

‘Gypsy' cancels Monday performance on Broadway over multiple illnesses

Two performances are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 28 -- at 2 and 8 p.m.

"Gypsy" is playing at the Majestic Theatre on 44th Street. Opening night was Dec. 19.

Audra McDonald and the very talented cast of “Gypsy” talk with Lauren Scala about the highly anticipated musical.

This article tagged under:

Broadway
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us