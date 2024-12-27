‘Gypsy' cancels Friday night show as illness continues to impact Broadway company

"Gypsy," the latest revival of Stephen Sondheim's hit Broadway musical, has canceled a fifth performance as illnesses continue to hit the show's company.

"Due to continued illness within the company, tonight’s performance is cancelled. We apologize for the inconvenience. Please check with your point of purchase to exchange or refund your tickets," a social media post on X read early Friday afternoon.

The production's performances on Thursday afternoon and evening were also canceled for illness, with the evening performance canceled just under two hours to curtain.

The show has now canceled the following performances:

12/23 evening performance

12/25 evening performance

12/26 matinee performance

12/26 evening performance

12/27 evening performance

Earlier in the week, "Gypsy" said on social media, "Now that the production has opened, we are very quickly getting all our understudies up to speed."

Two performances are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 28 -- at 2 and 8 p.m.

"Gypsy" is playing at the Majestic Theatre on 44th Street. Opening night was Dec. 19.

