Central Park is taking center stage, as the Broadway Show League celebrates its 70th opening day. With 20 teams from in and around the Broadway world, taking to the softball field from "Hamilton" to "The Lion King" to "Moulin Rouge."

A lineup of players from onstage to back-of-house all have a chance to be in the spotlight.

“SAG-AFTRA. It’s the stage hands. It’s the people that work in the front office,” said Gayle Scott, a Broadway Show League veteran adding this weekly gathering is steeped in tradition.

“Since 1955. John Effrat started it with the actors fund. All these actors wanted to do something. And it just became this amazing wonderful league,” said Scott.

For many here, this league is much more than just a game.

“This league is so important to all these guys and gals out here that [have] such long hours on Broadway,” said league commissioner John Gordon.

“Getting to be on Broadway and do this is the best,” added Mike Thatcher.

“What does this league mean to you? If I said everything I would be dramatic but everything,” said Jim Berry.

With a starring role at the hot corner as well as the production of the last five years, Nick Jonas came to play.

“The stakes are not nearly as high as they feel. We are all just out here having fun,” said Jonas, who is currently starring with Adrienne Warren in "The Last Five Years" at the Hudson Theatre.

“I’m in the Book of Mormon. I’m a swing. So that means I cover five female parts and when they’re out. I’m on,” Racquel Williams is a swing on stage and taking her first swing in the league, she is a rookie this year.

“It’s just fun to have community and hang out,” said Williams.

“I had never played softball before, because I was a dancer. Dancers are not allowed to play ball. Dancers are not allowed to play sports, but this was a place we were allowed to and encouraged to actually be sportsy,” said Joanne Borts.

For the Ritz family, the league means even more. Broadway veterans Mike and Joanne Ritz met, fell in love, and got married all thanks to the Broadway Show League.

“We have really developed a sense of kinship and family. We play hard on the field but at the end it’s handshakes,” said Ritz.

"Good Night, and Good Luck" star George Clooney showed up for opening day to show his support for the Broadway community.

From play ball to curtain call, these artists and athletes are gearing up for a summer of Broadway Show League and a place ìn New York City history.

“It’s been in existence for 70 years we are the longest running softball league in Central Park,” said Scott proudly.