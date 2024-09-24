Broadway theaters to dim lights Thursday in memory of James Earl Jones

Broadway's theaters will dim their lights on Thursday in memory of the legendary James Earl Jones, who passed away earlier this month at the age of 93.

The Broadway League said theater owners will dim their lights at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in honor of Jones, who won two Tony awards and received a lifetime achievement award.

In addition to his famed movie and film credits, including as Darth Vader in the "Star Wars" franchise, Jones had nearly 20 acting roles on Broadway, according to Playbill.

Jones won Tonys in 1969 for his acting work in "The Great White Hope" and in 1987 for his role in the play "Fences." His lifetime achievement award came in 2017.

“James Earl Jones was a true pillar of the Broadway industry, providing unforgettable experiences to multiple generations of theatregoers – all while accumulating many well-deserved honors, awards, and achievements for his iconic performances in other entertainment fields. While we acknowledge and celebrate Mr. Jones’ significant legacy across multiple mediums, we are particularly proud of his legacy on Broadway, and are grateful for the many memorable performances with which he graced our stages,” Jason Laks, interim president of The Broadway League, said in a statement.

Legendary actor James Earl Jones received a big honor on Broadway. Ida Siegal reports.

Jones made his Broadway debut in 1958’s “Sunrise At Campobello” and would win his two Tony Awards for “The Great White Hope” (1969) and “Fences” (1987). He also was nominated for “On Golden Pond” (2005) and “Gore Vidal’s The Best Man” (2012). He was celebrated for his command of Shakespeare and Athol Fugard alike. More recent Broadway appearances include “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof,” “Driving Miss Daisy,” “The Iceman Cometh,” and “You Can’t Take It With You.”

Broadway helped usher in true stardom for Jones in 1970 with “The Great White Hope.” Howard Sackler’s Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway play depicted the struggles of Jack Johnson, the first Black heavyweight boxing champion, amid the racism of early 20th-century America. In 1972, Jones repeated his role in the movie version and was nominated for an Academy Award as best actor.

Jones last starred on Broadway in 2015 in "The Gin Game" alongside Cicely Tyson at the John Golden Theatre.

The James Earl Jones Theatre

In 2022, The Shubert Organization renamed the Cort Theatre the James Earl Jones Theatre in honor of the actor. Jones made his Broadway debut at the playhouse in 1958 in "Sunrise at Campobello," according to the theater's website.

The ceremony included Norm Lewis singing “Go the Distance,” Brian Stokes Mitchell singing “Make Them Hear You” and words from Mayor Eric Adams, Samuel L. Jackson and LaTanya Richardson Jackson.

The theater, located at 138 W 48th St, most recently hosted "Gutenberg! The Musical!" and "The Heart of Rock and Roll," according to the Internet Broadway Database.

The theater set to soon host "Left on Tenth" starring Julianna Margulies and Peter Gallagher.