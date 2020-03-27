Coronavirus

In Memoriam: Famous Names and Faces Lost to Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has already infected nearly 50,000 people in the tri-state and killed 600 -- young, old, rich, poor, the anonymous and the famous.

These are some of the more prominent people to have died locally from the virus, whose U.S. epicenter is in New York City.

Terrence McNally

Terrance McNally attends the opening night performance of Broadway's "On the Twentieth Century" on Thursday, March 12, 2015 in New York.

The acclaimed playwright and four-time Tony winner for shows like "Ragtime" and "Master Class" died at the age of 81 from the virus.

Floyd Cardoz

FILE - This Aug. 4, 2014 file photo shows chef Floyd Cardoz at "The Hundred-Foot Journey" premiere in New York. Cardoz, who competed on “Top Chef,” won “Top Chef Masters” and operated successful restaurants in both India and New York, has died of complications from the coronavirus, his company said Wednesday. He was 59.

Chef Floyd Cardoz, a winner of "Top Chef Masters" and owner of a number of successful restaurants in New York and India, died at age 59.

Mark Blum

In this file photo, Actor Mark Blum attends the "Amy And The Orphans" Opening Night at Laura Pels Theatre on March 1, 2018 in New York City.

The quintessential New York character actor -- the kind whose name you never knew, but whose face you recognized immediately from works like "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "Mozart in the Jungle" -- died at age 69.

