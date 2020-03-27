In Memoriam: Famous Names and Faces Lost to Coronavirus

The coronavirus pandemic has already infected nearly 50,000 people in the tri-state and killed 600 -- young, old, rich, poor, the anonymous and the famous.

These are some of the more prominent people to have died locally from the virus, whose U.S. epicenter is in New York City.

Terrence McNally

The acclaimed playwright and four-time Tony winner for shows like "Ragtime" and "Master Class" died at the age of 81 from the virus.

Floyd Cardoz

Chef Floyd Cardoz, a winner of "Top Chef Masters" and owner of a number of successful restaurants in New York and India, died at age 59.

Mark Blum

The quintessential New York character actor -- the kind whose name you never knew, but whose face you recognized immediately from works like "Desperately Seeking Susan" and "Mozart in the Jungle" -- died at age 69.