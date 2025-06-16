Do you remember what movies you watched in 2005? How about the price for a movie ticket?

This week, IFC Center turns 20 years old and is taking New Yorkers back in time to what it was like to catch a movie when its doors first opened to the public.

The IFC Center will screen this Tuesday four movies that helped launch the theater: the Bob Dylan documentary "Don't Look Back," Miranda July's debut film "Me and You and Everyone We Know," 80s slasher film "Maniac," and I Was Born But...," a 1930s silent film from Yasujiro Ozu.

The movie theater isn't just turning back the time on for its movies -- ticket prices will also reflect 2005. On Tuesday only, the IFC Center is offering ticket prices for those four movies at $10.75 for regular admission and $7 for members.

Popcorn and soda will also be marked down all day.

The fun doesn't stop after this week. In the summer months ahead, IFC Center will run a series called "20 Films for 20 Years," featuring a different movie from each year since its opening.

Additional programming includes "Shudder: The First Decade," which will screen films from the first ten years of the horror streaming service, and "IFC 20th Anniversary Roadshow," featuring 35mm prints from the theater's library.

The Greenwich Village theater opened on Sixth Avenue and West 3rd Street on June 17, 2005, on the site of the historic Waverly Theater. The Waverly is remembered by many for hosting midnight screenings of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show."

Nowadays, the IFC Center is known for its mixture of new and classic cinema, hosting the country's largest documentary festival (DOC NYC), welcoming new and celebrated filmmakers for Q&As, and of course, its "Short Attention Span Cinema," which features short films every day.

In honor of the 20th anniversary, Senior Vice President and General Manager Harris Dew spoke to News 4. The following conversation has been edited for clarity and brevity.

What is IFC's enduring power? What makes people coming back?

I think we're lucky in a lot of ways. I think we're really fortunate to have this location, to be downtown -- we're right on top of a subway so it's easy to get to us from almost any place in the city. I think from the beginning we've understood that New York audiences are really diverse and really committed and really interesting, but there are a lot of different audiences in New York, and so we've made a really conscious effort to try and have a lot of different types of programing.

From the very beginning we've had midnight movies every weekend. So there's that sort of aspect that talks to cult film fans and genre fans. We've had documentaries from the beginning, whether they're old or new. We obviously have had more traditional arthouse films, places where you might discover a new director like Miranda July, whose film we opened the theater with.

Is there something in terms of programing that you're most proud of?

Back when "Boyhood" was coming out — which is a film that was shot over 18 years, it was a really special film and a really special way of dealing with time in the movies — we did a whole program leading up to it of films that tackled time in a different way, whether it was a film that had a bunch of sequels that was shot with the same cast over a ten year period or films that really got into flashbacks or were told in reverse order or anything like that.

When it came to recognizing the 20th anniversary, how did you all come to the selections that you have on Tuesday? How did you come up with the ticket pricing?

When we were thinking about how to celebrate our 20th, we went through some different ideas and I was looking back at what we opened the theater with and I realized the DNA for what the theater would be was already set at that point. The opening weekend we had four different films playing.

We had "Me and You and Everyone We Know," which was a new release at the time, an indie film that had won prizes at Sundance and at Cannes. We had "Don't Look Back," which is an amazing documentary from the 60s, this portrait of Bob Dylan. We had a midnight movie called "Maniac," sort of slasher classic. And we had a silent Japanese movie that was like an early classics program for us called "I Was Born But..."

I thought, what a great chance to bring this really interesting, eclectic mix of films back to the public and put them back on view again. Why not turn back the clock all the way and make the ticket prices 2005 again?

We've got some other plans to celebrate the 20th anniversary. One of which is a program called "20 Films for 20 Years," that we'll be announcing in a little while. It'll start in August and we're going to highlight a different film from each that we've shown from each of the years that we've been open.

Anything you can preview for us now?

We can't announce all of them quite yet, but some of those include, "Boyhood," which is the Richard Linklater film, which was a huge hit for us; "Parasite," which of course, is the biggest film we've ever had; "Fay Grim," which is a Hal Hartley movie starring Parker Posey; and "Shoplifters," which is a Japanese movie that won the best film at Cannes.

What are the plans to keep IFC relevant and around for the next 20?

I think what we've done over the last 20 years sets us up in a really good place to keep going for another 20. We try and bring great, interesting films to audiences, especially things that they might not have heard of or might be surprised at. We really make an effort to do a lot of in-person appearances with filmmakers, bringing them here to do Q&As or special screenings, to be able to add something special and something more to the experience of watching a movie, to have that conversation with the filmmaker and the cast afterwards, to really go deep into how they made the film and why they made the film.

We're really, really lucky to be here in New York. New York audiences are really incredible, really supportive and really adventurous and we want to reward that.