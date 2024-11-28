Here's who is performing at the 2024 Thanksgiving Day Parade in NYC

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade — two years away from its 100th birthday — this year will feature 17 giant character balloons, 22 floats, 15 novelty and heritage inflatables, 11 marching bands, 700 clowns, 10 performance groups and more stars than can fit around a table.

In addition to the popular balloon and floats, the performances are always a key parade of the parade.

Who are some of the stars performing?

This year is starrier than ever. Grammy-, Oscar-, Emmy- and Tony-winner Jennifer Hudson will perform, as will global pop icon and Grammy-winner Kylie Minogue and Tony-, Grammy-, and Emmy winner Billy Porter.

Reality TV’s Ariana Madix, Broadway belter Idina Menzel, hip-hop’s T-Pain, members of the WNBA champions New York Liberty and country duo Dan + Shay. Other music performers include The War and Treaty, Lea Salonga, Loud Luxury, The Temptations, Chlöe, Jimmy Fallon & The Roots and Coco Jones. It will kick off with “Glow” actor Alison Brie cutting the ribbon.

What Broadway shows are performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

There is a tradition of Broadway shows performing at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and sharing some of Broadway's hit shows with a national Audience.

In 2024, the casts of "Death Becomes Her," "Hell's Kitchen" and "The Outsiders" will be performing.

Death Becomes Her

Hell's Kitchen

The Outsiders

When is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place in New York City on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

What time does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 8:30 a.m.

How long does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade run?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade runs until 12 p.m. on Thursday.

What channel is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on?

It will be on NBC, available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers.

How to stream the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

For cord cutters, the parade is being simulcast on Peacock and an encore telecast begins at 2 p.m. EST/PST. A Spanish language simulcast will also be on Telemundo.

Where does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The parade begins at West 77th Street and Central Park West at 8:30 a.m.

What is the route of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The parade starts on the Upper West Side at West 77th Street and Central Park West.

The balloons, floats and bands will then run along Central Park West from West 77th Street to West 59th Street. It will go around Columbus Circle and east on Central Park South.

From Central Park South, the parade will turn down 6th Avenue. The parade will run down 6th Avenue to Macy's Herald Square on West 34th Street.

Where are the best spots to watch the Thanksgiving Day parade?

Spectators can watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade along much of the route.

Some spots to consider viewing include Central Park West between West 60th and West 77th Streets, Central Park South, or on 6th Avenue between West 38th Streets and Central Park South.

There are a few areas that do not allow public viewing including: