Who is hosting the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024?

The 98th edition of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is set for Thursday.

NBC will once again be the official broadcast home of the parade and best place to watch from the comfort of your couch.

Who is hosting the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade?

For those watching on TV or computers, the trio of hosting stalwarts — Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker from “Today.” But this year might be more emotional since it could be Kotb's last — her last official day at “Today” will be Jan. 10.

When is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place in New York City on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2024 from 8:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.

What time does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade starts at 8:30 a.m.

How long does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade run?

The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade runs until 12 p.m. on Thursday.

What channel is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on?

It will be on NBC, available with an antenna or through cable and satellite providers.

How to stream the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

For cord cutters, the parade is being simulcast on Peacock and an encore telecast begins at 2 p.m. EST/PST. A Spanish language simulcast will also be on Telemundo.

Where does the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start?

The parade begins at West 77th Street and Central Park West at 8:30 a.m.

What is the route of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade?

The parade starts on the Upper West Side at West 77th Street and Central Park West.

The balloons, floats and bands will then run along Central Park West from West 77th Street to West 59th Street. It will go around Columbus Circle and east on Central Park South.

From Central Park South, the parade will turn down 6th Avenue. The parade will run down 6th Avenue to Macy's Herald Square on West 34th Street.

Where are the best spots to watch the Thanksgiving Day parade?

Spectators can watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade along much of the route.

Some spots to consider viewing include Central Park West between West 60th and West 77th Streets, Central Park South, or on 6th Avenue between West 38th Streets and Central Park South.

There are a few areas that do not allow public viewing including: