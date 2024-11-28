Thanksgiving

What's open and what's closed on Thanksgiving Day 2024: See the list of stores

A number of popular stores like Costco, Target and Walmart will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday

By NBC New York Staff and Maria Chamberlain

NBC Universal, Inc.

Many retailers used to begin Black Friday shopping hours on Thanksgiving night after families finished their dinners, but now many have cut back and are giving those hours back to their families.

But if you have any last-minute grocery needs or want to get ahead of the Black Friday rush, there are still plenty of places you can go.

Here's a list of what stores will be open and closed on Nov. 28, 2024.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Which stores are open on Thanksgiving?

  • ACME: Modified hours, varies by location
  • Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Cabela's: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • CVS: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Dollar General: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Family Dollar: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
  • Kroger: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Meijer: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • ShopRite: Modified hours, varies by location
  • Starbucks: Varies by store
  • Stop & Shop: Stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gas stations in those states close at 2:30 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. (via TODAY)
  • Walgreens: (24-hour locations will be open, all others will be closed)
  • Wegmens: Modified hours, check with your local store
  • Whole Foods: Modified hours, varies by location

Are grocery stores open on Thanksgiving?

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Many grocery stories are open on Thanksgiving, but not all. Those that are often have modified hours and will close early on the holiday before reopening Friday.

Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving?

  • ALDI
  • Athleta
  • Banana Republic
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • Gap
  • Home Depot
  • HomeGoods
  • Kohl's
  • Lowe's
  • Macy's
  • Marshalls
  • Michaels
  • Nordstrom
  • Old Navy
  • PetSmart
  • Publix
  • Sam's Club
  • T.J. Maxx
  • Target
  • Trader Joe's
  • Ulta Beauty
  • Walmart

This article tagged under:

Thanksgiving
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us