What's open and what's closed on Thanksgiving Day 2024: See the list of stores

Many retailers used to begin Black Friday shopping hours on Thanksgiving night after families finished their dinners, but now many have cut back and are giving those hours back to their families.

But if you have any last-minute grocery needs or want to get ahead of the Black Friday rush, there are still plenty of places you can go.

Here's a list of what stores will be open and closed on Nov. 28, 2024.

Which stores are open on Thanksgiving?

ACME: Modified hours, varies by location

Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cabela's: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Dollar General: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Family Dollar: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kroger: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Meijer: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

ShopRite: Modified hours, varies by location

Starbucks: Varies by store

Stop & Shop: Stores in Connecticut, New Jersey and New York will be open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Gas stations in those states close at 2:30 p.m. Pharmacies will be closed. (via TODAY)

Walgreens: (24-hour locations will be open, all others will be closed)

Wegmens: Modified hours, check with your local store

Whole Foods: Modified hours, varies by location

Are grocery stores open on Thanksgiving?

Many grocery stories are open on Thanksgiving, but not all. Those that are often have modified hours and will close early on the holiday before reopening Friday.

Which stores are closed on Thanksgiving?