What time is the Rockefeller Tree Lighting 2024?: Schedule, TV channel

It's almost time to officially kickoff the holiday season in New York City with the annual Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting.

The tree traveled from Massachusetts to midtown Manhattan and was fitted with miles of lights for the holiday season.

Tonight, New Yorkers will get the chance to see the tree sparkle.

Here's what to know about the timing and schedule of the NYC tree lighting:

When is the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting 2024?

The 2024 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting will take place on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

What time does the NYC tree lighting event start?

The tree lighting program begins at 7 p.m. Eastern.

What time does the national NYC tree lighting program start?

National coverage on NBC of the NYC tree lighting begins at 8 p.m. on NBC television and Peacock.

When will the Rockefeller Center tree be lit?

The tree will be lit just before 10 p.m. Eastern.

When will the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting be on TV and what channel will it be on?

The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting pre-show coverage will start at 6:30 p.m. on the NBC New York streaming channel in the NBC NY app, on Peacock or wherever you stream.

Full coverage starts at 7 p.m. on NBC New York with "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" hosted by Natalie Pasquarella, David Ushery and Mario Lopez.

The national program begins at 8 p.m. on NBC television hosted by Kelly Clarkson, who will be joined by TODAY's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker and Craig Melvin.

Who is performing on the Rockefeller Tree Lighting?

An all-star lineup is set for the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting 2024.

The performers for the tree lighting include: Kelly Clarkson, the Backstreet Boys, Dan + Shay, Megan Hilty, Jennifer Hudson, Coco Jones, Little Big Town, RAYE and Thalia. The Radio City Rockettes will also perform.

Here's a list of the performers for the tree lighting: